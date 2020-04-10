Raising Riley Story Walk now ready for exploration

Staff at Raising Riley, a collaborative effort of everyone in the community who wants good opportunities and outcomes for the children of Riley County, wanted to find a new way to engage families.

Staff members reached out to Gavin Starling, a life scout with Boy Scout Troop 284 in Manhattan, to help them install a Story Walk around the property of the Family and Child Resource Center

The story walk concept was originally created by Anne Ferguson in Montpelier Vermont, which posts a book in segments along a path in weather proof stands to allow participants to read a story at stops along their walk.

The story for the month of April is ‘The Rain Came Down’ by David Shannon, the story is divided amongst the 16 pedestals, each containing up to two pages of the book.

“I built the story trail, going all around the campus, here at the Riley County Health Department and it’s supposed to promote literacy and wellness.” Boy Scout Troop 284, Life Scout, Gavin Starling says.

Gavin, along with fellow scouts, James Harmer, Jack Dunn, Aaron Kingston, Leo Kingston, Aidan Starling, Macoy Linck, Pierson Linck, Eleanor Linck, Conner Buchanan, Ben Huser, Colin Mott, Jack Mackey, and Ben Mosier installed the pedestals in three working days, finishing the project just as the stay at home order was issued.

The scouts also had assistance from Scoutmaster, Jim Lund, and adult volunteers: Kim Linck, Cameron Mott, Chris Wilborn, Derek Mosier, and Katie Starling.

On the last pedestal of the Story Walk there are instructions on how to post a picture of participants to social media to receive a free book for completing the walk.

