Rain/snow mix tonight, drying out Friday

Rain will continue through the evening and overnight as it gradually transitions to snow from north to south as colder air moves in.

Snow accumulations will generally remain under 1 inch for most areas, but there could be some isolated areas near the Nebraska border that see more than 1 inch. Most of the snow will be melting as it falls, so any accumulation would mainly be on grassy and elevated surfaces.

A few snow flurries could linger before 9 AM tomorrow, but most of the day will be dry with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will start out near freezing during the morning before making it back near 50 degrees by the afternoon.

One more night of freezing temperatures is expected Friday night into Saturday morning, then the mornings should be warmer for the next several days.

Afternoon high temperatures this weekend will make it back into the low to mid 60s. South winds will be breezy Saturday afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

A few showers will be possible Saturday night, but there will not be any snow. Thunderstorms are not expected, so there will not be any severe weather.

A change in the weather pattern will favor warmer weather for most of next week with high temperatures expected to make it back into the 70s for many days. We could even see some more showers and thunderstorms, but the threat of any severe weather appears low as of now.