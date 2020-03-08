Rain likely tonight and Monday

Widespread rain is expected to develop tonight and will continue into Monday.

Be prepared for a wet commute during the morning as rain will likely be ongoing for most areas.

Temperatures will start out in the 50s, but pack the jacket because it will turn colder by the afternoon with temperatures falling into the 40s. Breezy northwest winds will make it feel chilly.

Rain will be most widespread during the morning, then it will gradually taper off with some scattered showers lingering later in the day. Rain should be done by the evening.

Total rainfall amounts of a half-inch to one inch are likely for the entire area, which will end our stretch of dry weather and decrease the fire danger that we have had over the past few days.

We will get a break from the rain on Tuesday with lighter winds expected. Highs will reach the upper 50s.

Another system will bring a chance for some additional showers and even a few thunderstorms late Tuesday night. Severe weather is not expected with this setup.

Temperatures should rebound in the 60s to near 70 for the middle of the week before it turns cooler again for Friday and next weekend.