Rain likely tonight & Sunday

Temperatures will stay cool this weekend as our next round of rain arrives tonight and Sunday.

We will have a fair amount of sunshine today as clouds gradually increase through the day. The winds will be much lighter than yesterday. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s.

Rain will begin to develop after midnight and will continue throughout Sunday morning. It will be widespread, so everyone will likely get moisture out of this next system.

Temperatures will stay above freezing, so the chance of snow and ice is very low.

Rain will be most widespread throughout the morning Sunday, then some occasional showers will continue into the afternoon.

Total rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch are likely for most areas with lower amounts for areas closer to the Nebraska border.

Highs will stay in the upper 40s again Sunday before warming back into the 50s and 60s for the start of the workweek.

Watch for foggy conditions Monday morning, so there could be reduced visibility on the commute for the new workweek.

Another round of rain and a few thunderstorms is likely Monday night into early Tuesday. There will not be any severe weather with this next rain setup.