Rain likely Monday night

Mild temperatures will continue over the next few days as our next round of rain is set to move in Monday night.

Monday morning will start out chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. We will have plenty of sunshine during the morning before clouds increase through the afternoon.

Winds will start out calm during the morning, but the breezes will pick up out of the southeast later in day. The wind should not be as gusty as the past few days though.

High temperatures will reach the upper 60s Monday. A few showers will begin to develop during the evening with rain becoming more widespread through Monday night.

There will not be any thunderstorms or severe weather with this next round of moisture.

Any showers should end by early Tuesday, leaving us with dry weather for most of the day.

Highs will remain in the 60s through Thursday before our next cold front arrives Friday. Behind the front, highs will fall into the 50s.