Rain and storms tonight through Friday

Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area tonight, lasting throughout the day on Friday.

The threat of severe weather will be very low with this setup. There is a small chance of a strong storm or two near I-35 early Friday afternoon, but the higher threat of severe weather will probably stay into far southeast Kansas.

Rain and storms will remain scattered tonight, but will start to become more widespread throughout the day on Friday. Activity will continue through the afternoon before ending by sunset.

Total rainfall amounts of a half inch to one inch are expected for the eastern portions of the area with lower amounts west.

Temperatures Friday will be stuck in the 60s with the clouds and rain in the area. Warmer weather will return for the weekend with mid to upper 60s on Saturday and mid 70s for Sunday.

There is a slight chance for a couple stray showers Saturday evening, but other than that, most areas will remain dry for the entire weekend.

We will enter a warmer weather pattern next week with highs likely to reach the mid and upper 70s for a few days. Our next cold front on Tuesday will bring another chance of showers and storms. Severe chances look low as of now.