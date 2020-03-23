Rain & storms tonight into Tuesday

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected tonight and into the day Tuesday.

Cloudy skies will continue for most areas through the evening with occasional drizzle possible. The heavier rain and storms will begin to move in after 3AM and will last through the morning Tuesday.

A few of the storms south of I-70 could be severe with hail up to quarter size possible with some of the stronger storms. The threat of damaging winds is low, and there is no tornado threat.

Rain will continue Tuesday morning before moving into Missouri by the afternoon. The highest rain amounts are expected south of I-70 where a half inch to one inch is likely. Farther north, amounts will generally remain under a half inch.

Temperatures Tuesday will start out in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to near 60 as skies remain cloudy through the afternoon.

We will get a break from the rain on Wednesday as sunshine returns. Much warmer weather is expected with highs in the low to mid 70s. The winds will be breezy out of the south.

Another round of a few showers and storms will be possible Thursday night. High temperatures will return to the mid 50s to mid 60s for the end of the week.