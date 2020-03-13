Rain & snow tonight into Saturday

Our next storm system is set to bring both rain and snow to northeast Kansas tonight and into Saturday.

A few light rain showers will be possible through the evening, but the heavier rain will begin to develop after midnight. The best chance for snow will setup for areas north of I-70 tonight where there could be some light accumulation.

Farther south, most of the precipitation will fall as rain with some sleet possible for areas along I-70.

The rain and snow will continue Saturday morning before activity begins to diminish through the early afternoon.

Total snow amounts from a dusting to 2 inches will be possible for areas generally along and north of a line from Clay Center to Holton. Most of the accumulation is expected on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch are expected with amounts as high as 1 inch possible for areas along and southeast of I-35.

Temperatures will remain chilly Saturday with highs near 40 during the afternoon. With an easterly breeze, wind chills will remain in the lower 30s.

We will continue with cloudy skies and chilly weather again on Sunday, but we will be dry. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

More active weather is expected next week as temperatures begin to warm back into the 50s. We will have multiple rounds of showers and possibly even a few thunderstorms next week.

