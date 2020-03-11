Rain & snow chances to end the week

We will have one more day of mild weather tomorrow before it turns colder for the end of the week as rain and snow chances return.

Clouds will increase overnight, and there could be a few rain showers to start out Thursday morning. Any activity should remain scattered, so not everyone will get the moisture.

Any showers will move into Missouri by the afternoon. Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s as the winds turn gusty out of the north behind a cold front.

This front will bring high temperatures back into the 40s from Friday through the weekend, so get ready for some cooler days ahead.

Our next storm system will bring widespread precipitation Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be cold enough that some snow is expected, especially north of I-70. Some light accumulation will be possible, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. Farther south precipitation will mainly be rain.

The rain and snow mix will continue through Saturday morning before ending by the afternoon. Sunday will be dry but cloudy as temperatures remain chilly.