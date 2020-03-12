Rain & snow chances return

Much colder temperatures, rain, and snow are on the way over the next few days as we get ready for a chilly weekend.

Clouds will increase tonight, and the temperatures will start out colder Friday morning with lows in the mid 30s.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s with a cloudy sky.

A few scattered rain showers will begin to develop Friday evening, so the evening commute will be fine as temperatures stay well above freezing.

Precipitation will become more widespread through Friday night as some sleet and snow mixes with rain mainly for areas near and north of I-70.

Some light snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches will be possible for areas along and north of a line from Clay Center to Holton. Farther south, snow amounts will be less than 1 inch to none at all.

Most of the snow accumulation is expected on grassy and elevated surfaces as temperatures will remain near to just above freezing. Bottom line, this will not be a significant snow event.

A mix of snow and rain will continue Saturday morning before we start to dry out during the afternoon.

The rest of the weekend will remain dry as skies remain cloudy. Highs will likely remain in the low 40s for both Saturday and Sunday.

An active weather pattern will likely continue for most of next week with more rounds of rain and even some thunderstorms on the way as temperatures warm back into the 60s.