Rafeal, Ninja Turtle makes a house call to Overbey's Martial Arts students

Rafael, the Ninja Turtle was making a house call on Satuday with people stuck at home.

Students of Overbey's Martial Arts received a surprised visit on Saturday.

Rafeal, the Ninja Turtle visited the students who have been doing their martial arts classes via live stream.

The Overbey's rewarded students with training items for them to practice at home.

The surprise visit was in an effort to spread cheer and lift the spirits of home-bound students.

"When I see them online, you can just kind of see a little bit of sadness," Patrick Overbey, owner of Overbey's Martial Arts said.

"You know this is someone that they know, they love, they see them on TV, he's a celebrity and when they get to find out they're going to have their picture taken with them, we hope it's going to be a real positive experience."

Overbey's Martial Arts surprised 25 of their students.