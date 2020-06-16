Racially explicit video surfaces on social media, business says it has no ties with person involved

A racially explicit video posted on Snapchat has been shared across several social media platforms showing a young man using racially explicit terms and wanting to hang people of that race.

The person in the video confirmed to 13 NEWS it is him. He says he is 17-years-old.

The post shows the teen using the N-word, then saying he would hang them from his tree in his back yard. There were other people in the video, who cannot be identified, holding weapons and laughing.

The teen posted his own video on social media, saying he is sorry.

“I should have never said any of that on or off a video camera,” the teen said in the video. “I need to apologize. I know apologizing can’t take back what I said, but I know the alcohol. The anger. None of it was an excuse. I was mad and fueled by things other people were saying to me. And I said something that I did not mean, and I never meant in my life.”

Several posted on social media saying the teen works at Club Car Wash in North Topeka, along Highway 24, but the company says he has never been employed there.

“Although our investigation has not yet concluded, we can conclusively confirm the person speaking in the video is not and has never been an employee at Club Car Wash,” a Club Car Wash spokesperson told 13 NEWS via e-mail. “Presently, we are attempting to irrefutably identify the remaining persons in this video and if necessary, please be assured we will take the appropriate actions that align with our company culture where all persons, regardless of any and all differences should and will be treated with dignity and most importantly, equality. We stand by that virtue and promise to never support those that defy these foundational principals.”

According to the teen's Facebook page, he lives in Lansing and went to school in Shawnee County. He tells 13 NEWS that his family is now receiving death threats because of what has been shared.

“I have an African American stepfather and two little brothers and I love them more than anything,” the teen said in his video. “Trust me that is not how I feel. I know I made a mistake. I know I cannot apologize enough for it.”