REPORT: Kansans some of the most taxed residents in the U.S.

A new report says Kansans are some of the most taxed residents in the country.

Finance website WalletHub listed Kansas near the bottom in their list of states with the highest tax rates.

They ranked Kansas 47th overall when it comes to effective state and local tax rates.

On average, Kansas households pay a tax rate of 13.4%.

Only Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, and Illinois taxed their residents more.

Other factors for the study include states' Income Taxes, Real-Estate Tax, Vehicle Property Tax, and Sales and Excise Taxes.

Kansas came in at 25th, 37th, 43rd, and 41st respectively.

States with the lowest average tax rates per household include Alaska, at 5.7%, Delaware at 6.1%, and Montana at just over 7%.

Neighboring states like Missouri fared better, coming in at 28, Oklahoma at 31, and Nebraska at 46.

To read WalletHub's full report, click here.

