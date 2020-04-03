RCPD's K-9 officer, Monster, received his armor vest

The wait is over for K-9 Monster with the Riley County Police Department. After being notified back in January of the donation, Monster has received his body armor vest.

K-9 Monster’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser, hosted by Beth Frank of Alaska K-9 Center in North Pole Alaska.

The vest is embroidered with the sentiment, “This gift of protection provided by Alaska K9 Center.”

Thanks to Vested Interests in K-9s Inc, a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton Massachussetts, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance throughout the country for making this vest.

“Our dogs are part of our family. They go home with their handlers each night and they are part of RCPD. So we want to make sure that they’re protected just like our officers are.” Riley County Police Department, Public Information Officer, Hali Rowland says.

K-9 Monster works alongside his partner, Officer Jeff Childs. For more information on how you can support other law enforcement K-9s receive protective vests visit the website for Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

