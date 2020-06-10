RCPD officers train annually to maintain high standards of policing

Officers with the Riley County Police Department receive continued training on an annual basis, in order for the department to retain its accreditation status with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, known as CALEA

Officers receive training in many formats, from instruction to scenario training to make sure the officers understand how to put the tactics to use in real life situations.

Training includes how to verbally deescalate a situation with a person who may not willingly follow the original request of the officers.

Officers are also trained on what tactics they can lawfully use if verbal escalation does not work with a non-compliant person.

Lieutenant Brad Jager, Riley County Police Department’s training supervisor, says they do not train to use any force that would take away the person’s capacity to breath in order to gain compliance.

Officers are also trained how to reduce the amount of force once the person becomes compliant.

“We understand that policing…is evolving, and we have to keep with...up with those trends to ensure that we’re using the best practices that are out there, so that we can provide the best service to our community, and…you know… I think our officers truly want to do the right thing.” Riley County Police Department, Training Division, Lt. Brad Jager says.

Riley County Police Department is finishing up the training year, and will start the next round of annual officer training in July 2020.