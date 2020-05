Riley County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man on their Most Wanted list.

RCPD is looking for 35-year-old Montell Jones, Jr. who is wanted for intimidating a witness, domestic battery, criminal threat, and trespassing.

Jones is 5'7" and weighs around 210 pounds.

If you know where Jones is, you can call RCPD or Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.