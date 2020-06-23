RCPD asks for public's help identifying theft suspect

The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in three thefts.

The thefts were reported this morning to the Riley County Police Department, says its Facebook post, and occurred last night.

The RCPD says it wants to remind residents to lock vehicles, houses and apartments and to take all valuables inside from cars at night.

RCPD is urging anyone with knowledge on the identity of the man pictured to call them at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or online.

