Retailers to install "sneeze guards" amid COVID-19 outbreak

As the fight against the coronavirus continues, some of the largest grocery chains in the country are installing sneeze guards.

Those retailers include Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart.

The plexiglass sneeze guards will function as barriers between customers and cashiers.

Walmart says it started putting them up at Walmart and sam's club pharmacies and partitions at Walmart registers will go up in a matter of weeks.

Kroger says sneeze guards will be installed at checkouts in all of its 27,000-plus stores.

The grocer operates several regional supermarket chains in 35 states, including Kansas.