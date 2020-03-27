Questions about the $2 trillion stimulus package

Passage of the new $2 trillion coronavirus outbreak stimulus bill by the U.S. Senate has prompted several questions like when will you get your money? What do you have to do to get it?

While there are several questions, they cannot be answered just yet. The Internal Revenue Service will head passing out checks to the public. The only issue is, they can’t answer those questions until the bill passes the U.S. House and then signed by the President.

“For those looking for information on stimulus payments, the IRS will share it as soon as it’s available. In the meantime, there’s no need to sign up for anything – Just make sure you’ve filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return,” said Michael Devine, IRS Media Relations.

According to the bill as it stands after passage from the Senate, a single U.S. resident and your adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less, you will get a $1,200 check from the U.S. government.

For married couples, you will receive $2,400 if you make a combined $150,000 or less. People making above that will receive a lesser amount on a sliding scale up to people who make $198,000 or more, who will not receive money.

Parents with children who are 16 years old and younger will receive $500 per child. That also phases out for people with higher incomes - single parents who make $109,000 or more and couples making $208,000 or more will get nothing.

If you are on unemployment assistance, you will get another $600 per week on top of the amount your state already pays. That extra amount is available for up to four months.

The IRS has set up a website ahead of the passage of the bill which has some answers: WEBSITE