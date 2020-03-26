Questions? Shawnee Co. providing real-time answers during safer-at-home order

The Safer-at-Home order is now in effect in Shawnee County for the next 30 days, and several have questions about what that means for them and their families.

Shawnee County, and the City of Topeka have started a Facebook page and hotline to answer all questions surrounding the changes.

“Rumors and misinformation can be destructive and can even cause harmful behaviors that increase personal and public health risks,” the SNCO Covid-19 Rumor Control Task Force states.

They have staff manning their page to answer your questions about the order, plus have started a hotline, 785-251-4848.

They are also posting information to help squash rumors about the safer-at-home order.

