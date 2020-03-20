Quarantined cruise passengers arrive form France in Atlanta

A jet carrying 359 people including hundreds of American and Canadian cruise ship passengers from France has landed at Atlanta's airport and they're being screened for COVID-19, federal officials said. Three of the people on board have tested positive, but have no symptoms, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday. Thirteen others are sick but have not been tested, authorities said.

The passengers from the cruise ship Costa Luminosa were being taken to a hangar for screening. State officials said they're encouraging federal officials to bring two commercial buses to the airport, and the Georgia State Patrol is prepared to escort the buses.