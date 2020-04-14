Public library helping students get wifi access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is helping Shawnee Heights students get internet access.
The library will park bookmobiles with public wi-fi two spots:
- The parking lot of Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 SE Rice Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- Coachlight Village East Mobile Home Park at Sixth and Croco.. from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The library says it reached out to all local districts, and learned of a need for wi-fi in that area.