A Public Health Advisory Watch continues for Lake Shawnee.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has continued a public health advisory watch for Lake Shawnee.

A watch means that blue-green algae has been detected and a bloom is present or likely to develop. It is encouraged to avoid areas with algae accumulation and keep pets, livestock and children away from the water.

KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage posted at all public access locations.

Water may be unsafe for humans and animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people or pets

eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near

blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe as long as direct contact with the

water is avoided and everything is washed with clean water after

any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

Blooms are unpredictable and can develop rapidly and many float around the lake which requires visitors to keep a careful eye out. Pet owners should be warned that animals that swim in or drink the water may be affected and become seriously ill or die.

For more information visit the KDHE website.

