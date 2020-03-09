Psychiatrist: Mendez competent to face murder, 11 other charges

A defendant charged in the slaying of one Washburn University football player and wounding of a second was found competent to stand trial, a Shawnee County District Court judge ruled Monday.

Minutes earlier, a psychiatrist, who testified that defendant Francisco Alejandro Mendez had lied to him during a psychiatric examination, was asked whether Mendez was competent to stand trial.

"I think he probably is," Dr. David Blakely testified.

"The court finds the defendant is competent to proceed to trial at this time," District Court Judge Cheryl Rios immediately said.

Mendez' nine-day trial is to start on July 13.

With that, Mendez, outside the presence of the public asked the judge to appoint a defense attorney to replace KiAnn Caprice, Mendez' current attorney. The judge denied it.

During the Monday hearing, the hands and ankles of Mendez, who was in custody, were cuffed throughout the hearing.

Just before the competency hearing ended on Monday and during a brief hearing closed to the public and the prosecutor, one of two corrections officers tightly gripped the back of Mendez' orange coveralls as Mendez leaned forward away from the officer.

Caprice declined to say what the incident was about.

During the hearing on Monday, the judge and Dr. David Blakely, who evaluated Mendez, heard a recorded jail visit and three recorded jail calls between Mendez and family members and a friend.

In one call, Mendez told his mother Blakely would tell the district attorney and the judge whatever he said.

In another call, Mendez said Caprice hadn't filed a lot of motions he wanted her to file, and he intended to fire Caprice in six months.

Mendez told a friend in another contact that if Mendez were to be sent to the mental health facility at Larned, he would be housed there for six months. Evaluations at Larned require a lengthy time to complete.

Delaying the trial was a factor because Mendez wanted Kevin Shepherd, an attorney who earlier represented Mendez, to handle his case after a two-year disciplinary action against Shepherd was completed, perhaps in a shorter time-frame, Topeka Police Detective Jason Deutsch testified.

Blakely listened to Mendez on the recorded messages.

In those calls, Mendez said in part:

Blakely, who has conducted more than 1,000 psychiatric evaluations and interviews, said "way more" than half of the 1,000 are competent to stand trial rather than are incompetent. Blakely interviewed Mendez twice in this case.

Mendez understands the "consequences" if he were to be convicted, that "he could go to jail for along time," Blakely testified.

Blakely said Mendez was suspicious of the judge, that he is being "railroaded."

Mendez has a "very general understanding" that his attorney, Caprice, is trying to keep him from going to jail, Blakely said.

Mendez doesn't trust people, "I'm not sure he trusts you," Blakely said, referring to Caprice, his attorney.

"I'd like to work with Mendez on what he understands," Blakely said. "On the other hand, I am convinced he lied to me."

In one interview, Mendez said he didn't know what a jury does. But based on a taped conversation between Mendez and a second person, "he clearly knows what a jury is," that jurors will decide the verdict in a trial, Blakely said.

Of the 12 charges Mendez faces, five are tied to events on April 28, 2019.

Mendez is charged with offenses on April 28 of:

• Premeditated first-degree murder of Dwane Simmons.

• Attempted first-degree murder of Corey Ballentine, who was wounded.

• Three counts of attempted first-degree murder of Channon Ross, Kevin Neal and James Letcher, who were with Simmons and Ballentine.

The five victims were Washburn University football players.

Mendez also is charged with two counts of two aggravated robberies on April 27, 2019, in what is referred to as the "Central Park robbery."

Mendez is also charged with five aggravated robberies on April 30, 2019.

According to testimony during Mendez's preliminary hearing, Ballentine, Simmons and three other members of the WU football team were standing at S.W. 13th and Lane celebrating Ballentine's good fortune to be drafted into professional football on the New York Giants.

