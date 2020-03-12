Psych evaluation ordered for man who sought trial by combat

An Iowa judge has ordered a psychological evaluation of a Kansas man who asked the judge to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney so that he can "rend their souls" from their bodies.

David Ostrom, of Paola, Kansas, said in a Jan. 3 court filing that his former wife in Harlan, Iowa, and her attorney had destroyed him legally. She subsequently asked the judge to suspend Ostrom's visitation rights and order an evaluation. The judge granted both requests last week. Ostrom told The Des Moines Reigster that he has an appointment scheduled with a psychologist.