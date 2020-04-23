Protesters use cars, horns to drive home message at Statehouse

Several hundred protesters used their vehicles -- and their horns -- on Thursday to send a message to Gov. Laura Kelly that they are ready for the state to open up again after stay-at-home orders for coronavirus.

The Gridlock Topeka protest started around 11:45 a.m. and lasted until after 2 p.m., with individuals coming from across the state.

In addition to cars, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and motorcycles, even a large motorhome with a giant American flag draped on its side went around the statehouse.

"We're in gridlock," said Marci Laffen, of Andover, with a laugh as her vehicle turned the corner at S.W. 10th and Jackson.: "We have only gone one block."

The convoy of cars went east on S.W. 10th Avenue to S.W. Jackson, where they went north, then west on S.W. 8th to S.W. Harrison, where they came back to the south.

David Schneider, of Marion, started a Facebook page a week ago and said he had 6,000 followers. He said that effort led to Thursday's rally, which was similar in nature to several other recent open-up rallies in other states.

While Schneider said the goal was to have people circle the Statehouse in their vehicles, a number of protesters took to the sidewalks along S.W. 10th Avenue, many holding signs and waiving American flags.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran drove along S.W. 10th Avenue in a black sport utility vehicle.

He noted that it took around 30 minutes to go completely around the Statehouse, a trip that normally would take only 2 or 3 minutes.

He added that there were no major issues with the protesters and said he appreciated them cooperating with law enforcement during the event.

Couy Griffin, of Alamogordo, N.M., rode his horse, Red, on the outside of the traffic.

Griffin said he started his journey on Easter Sunday, April 12, from San Francisco, and planned to be in New York City in May, where he said he is hoping to ride through Times Square.

Carrying an American flag while sitting on his horse, Griffin said he didn't know anything about the rally until he arrived in Topeka on Thursday. He said he also happened to arrive in Denver earlier in the week as a rally was taking place in the Colorado capitol city.

"We're not cowards," Griffin said. "We're not going to be afraid much longer. We're fixin' to come roaring back in a way that America's never seen."

Many protest participants said they believed the time has come to lift restrictions in Kansas, and that doing so would benefit businesses.

"We know how to take care of ourselves," siad Steve Korthas, of Abilene. "We don't need the government telling us how to take care of ourselves."

Devin Vrana, of Wichita, came with her husband and three of her children to the protest.

"It's time," she said, as she and her family prepared to cross the mid-block crosswalk on S.W. 10th between Jackson and Harrison streets. "It's time to return to God and return to open things back up. This is not the way that America was built."

She added that those who felt the need to remain in their homes or take precautions should be free to do so.

Others, she said, should be allowed to go about their business as usual.

"If people want to stay home, they should," she said. "And if they want to wear masks and do all the things, they should. But for those of us that want to get out and live, we deserve that right, too."

A couple of counter-protesters were standing on the north side of S.W. 10th Avenue, just west of Jackson, facing the Statehouse. Wearing masks, they said they wanted to give another side to the story, namely that people should "stay home and save lives."

Four nurses also were on hand for the event to show support for health care workers. The nurses, dressed in scrubs and masks, stood at the foot of the south steps of the Statehouse.

Topeka police reported no arrests or major incidents during the event.