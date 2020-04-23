Protesters urge Gov. Kelly to lift stay-at-home order in Kansas

​Hundreds of people stood on the Statehouse grounds and gathered in the streets Thursday afternoon to protest Governor Laura Kelly's stay-at-home order.

David Schneider helped organize the protest on Facebook. He said, "We're here to get our voices heard. We believe that Kansas needs to open back up for business."

The movement attracted thousands on Facebook, and hundreds of people made the journey to Topeka.

Mark Powls, protestor from Garnett, Kansas said, "I'm out here to protect my natural rights. I think the governor has kind of overstepped her authority."

Another man protesting said, "What we're seeing is an infringement upon those rights, and those rights are granted to us by God and not our governor."

With signs in hand and flags flying, protesters said they want to be heard.

"We wanted to put our words into action and show our children that it's not just us, there's a lot of people that believe this," said a woman from Hiawatha.

Kari Huffman from Andover, Kansas said, "We just want to be a voice with the rest of Kansas, we don't want things to keep getting extended."

Their goal -- get Governor Laura Kelly to reopen Kansas.

"Right now we've got a governor that has no plan," said Schneider.

Anther protester said, "It's time to open the state back up. We are not in crisis mode in Kansas."

Jessica from Hiawatha said, "We don't think the coronavirus is worth destroying our economy."

Huffman agreed saying, "We just hope that Governor Kelly and all the lawmakers with her will just realize that it's important that all of Kansas gets back to work."

Not everyone in the crowd supported their cause though. A Topeka mother and her kid were driving by when they saw the protest.

The mother said they drove to the nearest store, bought posterboard and made their own sign to hold up. She said their message was, "Stay at home, stay safe, continue the social distancing. This is not a hoax, this is real."

Schneider maintains Kansas just needs a plan.

He said, "We need some real clear leadership and we're not getting that out of Topeka right now."