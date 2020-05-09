Protesters return back to the Statehouse on Saturday

A crowd upset with Governor Laura Kelly's plans to reopen the state came back to the statehouse to protest a second time.

"We're not looking for that type of activity this time we're just trying to help folks get their voices out there," rally organizer, David Schneider said.

Hundreds of people protested Governor Laura Kelly orders saying the state is not opening fast enough.

"It's what America is all about that is what our constitution says we can do and that's what we can do," protesters at the rally said.

Hundreds of voices chanted on the grounds around the statehouse Saturday afternoon.

Governor Laura Kelly announced her phased plans to re-open the state after her stay-at-home order ended, but protesters say the state is not opening fast enough.

"Its kind of too slow, I think we should go at a faster pace, because were smart enough to know what we need," another protester, Heather Miller said.

"I think a month was plenty of time of getting stuff figured out," a protester, Sara added.

"We cant tolerate everybody telling us when to stay home, when to go, what we can do, when we can work," Larry Craig, a protester at the rally agreed.

Several people spoke at the rally, including a handful of people running for political office.

"I'm running because I am very frustrated about the future of this country, I believe this election is going to come down to socialism versus free market capitalism," Mike Beehler announced who is running for U.S. Congress, 3rd Congressional District.

Protesters say their main goal is to be a voice for businesses that are still closed.

"I hope she can see we need to open up Kansas because their small businesses that need to come back to work. I know a few people who are struggling to pay for their kids right now," a protester, Sara emphasized.

"It just doesn't seem right to close everybody down, its over reach," Craig agreed.

"We got people all over the state that are hurt with unemployment benefits, not being able to get paid as far as their benefits are concerned and we're just trying to help their voices get out there," Schneider explained.

According to the governor's reopening plan, more businesses are not allowed to reopen no earlier than May 18th.

Shawnee County's total of COVID-19 cases of 160 in Shawnee County and health officials say they will be eyeing the numbers to decide whether to move on to phase two May 18th or leave restrictions in place.