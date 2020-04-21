Protest to open Kansas set for Thursday afternoon

Kansans are set to join the trend of protests across the nation, urging government leaders to lift the stay-at-home order and open the state back up for business.

Over 1,000 people have shown they are interested, or plan on attending a protest at the Kansas statehouse on Thursday at noon.

Organizers are telling those attending to stay in their cars, but circle the statehouse, honk horns and wave flags.

“It is time to open Kansas back up for business. It is time to converge on Topeka and show Governor Kelly that WE THE PEOPLE of Kansas can be safe, responsible, and LOUD!”, the group said in their Facebook event page called Operation Gridlock Topeka!

On Monday, 75 to 100 people attending a rally in Kansas City, MO. The event near the city’s Country Club Plaza followed similar protests that began across the country last week, with some drawing much larger crowds.

The protesters waved signs and U.S. flags and yelled their belief that the orders are unnecessary, are damaging the economy and violate the rights of U.S. citizens.

Another protest that had urged people to show up at City Hall and disrupt traffic and business there fizzled, with fewer than a dozen people showing up.

Government and health officials argue that the orders are necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.