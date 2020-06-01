Protest ends in at least one arrest

What started out as a peaceful protest may not have ended so peacefully here in Topeka.

A crowd gathered tonight to protest the injustices that have happened in the United States recently. Names like George Floyd, Brionna Taylor and Ahmad Arbery seem to have become common to hear around the nation.

Protests have gathered in cities such as Denver, Minneapolis and even Washington D.C. sending the nation into a state of unrest.

A group from the protest broke off and gathered in front of the Law Enforcement Center where things started to get out of hand. The protest started looking more like a riot when windows of a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle were broken out.

Shortly thereafter Sheriff Hill and his deputies showed up to inform the participants that this was “an unlawful assembly” and that if they did not vacate an disperse peacefully that they would be arrested. Goers then started hurling rocks and water bottles at police cruisers.

Chants of “stay peaceful started to rise from the crowd,” as participants returned and started to cover the Law Enforcement Center sign. Soon after this happened a medic was needed in the gathering. A protester started having “stress induced breathing issues” said Sheriff Hill. Officers showed up to help as things were still getting thrown at them making it almost impossible to reach the injured party.

A medic and deputies were finally able to reach the party, other deputies had been cut off as more stuff was being thrown while they tried to reach the injured person. The person was loaded into a S.W.A.T. vehicle to be transported to get medical attention.

After the person had been loaded into the vehicle deputies started to back off as debris was still being thrown at them. By this time most of the people have dispersed but a pretty hefty group still remained.

The deputies continued to tell the group to disperse peacefully or be arrested. Members of the assembly then sat in the middle of an intersection.

Sheriff Hill came to update the 13 News Team of what was happening on their end, some businesses have been damaged along with the Capitol Federal building. The Sheriff is advising the public to stay away from the area and out of danger.

After about 20 minutes after the Sheriff’s update the Kansas Highway Patrol entered the area and stated that they were also ordering peaceful dispersal of the group. Rocks then began to be thrown again.

Lines of officers in riot gear began to gather to subdue the crowd. More windows could be heard being broken as the officers began to deploy. Members of the gathering then started to be arrested.

Right before the officers began to deploy again, they released pepper spray. More rocks came from the crowd in response. The protest had not remained peaceful. A gathering member threw a brick at the officers and the officers then aimed rubber bullets at the person. Rocks continued to be thrown from the crowd.

The 13 News Team was able to gather footage of graffiti and broken windows in downtown businesses.

