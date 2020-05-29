Protective masks required in district courts

Someone who arrives in a Shawnee County District Court without wearing a protective mask on his or her face during the COVID-19 pandemic could go a couple of routes, Chief Judge Richard Anderson said Friday.

One is contempt of court, and neither route involves resolving his case.

On Thursday, Shawnee County Commissioners voted 2-1 to require people entering areas operated by the district court to wear protective masks.

Those areas are the courtrooms, the court services offices, and the court holding areas.

County Commissioners voted Thursday to reopen the courthouse to the public on June 1. Commissioners Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays voted to not require the use of masks in county offices in the courthouse, and Commissioner Kevin Cook favored use of masks in county offices.

For the person arriving in court without a mask and who refuses to wear one, your case is going nowhere that day. It won't be heard that day, Anderson said, and it will be scheduled to another date.

About half the people appearing in court want their case to be decided on the date it's scheduled.

If you arrive in court wearing a mask, then rip it off, you'll be found in contempt of court. You could be fined or taken into custody and jailed.

Experts say wearing a face mask can reduce the spread of COVID-19, the judge said. "We want people to be safe."

Shawnee County has a "big backlog" of criminal and civil cases, all due to COVID-19, Anderson said. Friday is the end of the 11th week the courts have been closed for the most part. A small number of cases have been conducted during that time.

Shawnee County has 15 district court judges and a judge who is an administrative hearing officer. Of the 15 district courts, six handle criminal cases, and the rest handle civil cases and a variety of family law cases.