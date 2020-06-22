Proposal introduced to increase Shawnee Co. Health Officer pay

The Shawnee County Health Department is petitioning County Commissioners to raise the pay for the Shawnee County Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino.

According to a release from the Health Department, they want to increase his pay to $125.00 per hour for up to 60 hours per month through the end of the year. That would total $45,000 for the rest of the year.

“Dr. Pezzino has been an invaluable asset to Shawnee County during our response to COVID-19,” stated Linda Ochs, Director of the Shawnee County Health Department. “His knowledge and expertise has helped us to mitigate the spread and ensure that both our healthcare and public health infrastructures have not been overwhelmed.”

They plan on making the proposal at the commission meeting on Thursday.

The move would make his wages reimbursable through national CARES Act and the state’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) initiative.