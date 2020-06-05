Product Reuse Store operations to resume at Lawrence Hazardous Waste Facility

The Lawrence Hazardous Waste Facility has stated that it will resume services on June 8 according to a release from the City of Lawrence.

The facility will reopen its Product Reuse Store and resume Business Hazardous Waste Operations by appointment only starting Monday, June 8, according to the City.

The City says that the facility had previously been operating under appointment-only operations to drop of waste, now they will also offer appointment-only operations for the Product Reuse Store.

The store will be open during the same hours as the drop-off operations, Tuesday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., says the release.

The City also says that only Douglas Co. and Lawrence residents are eligible for the services currently being offered. After signing up the resident must read the facility’s guidelines, the appointments will be in 15 minute intervals and late arrivals may be canceled and rescheduled, says the release.

For more information or to schedule an appointment visit the Hazardous Waste Facility website or call 785-832-3036.

