Process to decontaminate N95 masks is underway in Kansas

​Safely decontaminating a used N95 mask takes up to 72 hours and the 190th Air Refueling Wing is up to the task, thanks to a new tool at Forbes Field.

Battelle Program Manager, Mark Curran said, “The urgency behind this has to do with what was a shortage and continues to be a shortage of N95 masks.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency contracted with technology development company, Battelle, to supply sterilization units to 35 different states.

FEMA Region 7 Administrator, Paul Taylor said, “We want to be smart with the equipment that we do have and if we want to be able to extend the life of certain pieces of equipment, like N95 masks, we want to do that and the Battelle system allows state’s to do that.”

More than 300 health care providers and first responders in Kansas registered to take part in the system.

Curran said, “We’re hoping that it provides a little bit of relief, in the near term anyway, in terms of the shortage of N95 masks to be able to recycle these.”

While some have raised safety concerns over reusing masks, emergency officials stand by the system.

Curran said, “We're certainly satisfied that the science is there that backs this up. FDA is also. They've signed off on it, otherwise we wouldn't be here."

He also said safety is the number one priority in the process.

“The healthcare providers who are sending their masks to us have received guidance from us on the safest way to package those," Curran continued saying, "Once we receive them, we treat them with equal respect. They are logged into our system and our team is in Level 4 PPE while they’re handling any contaminated material. Once the masks have been decontaminated and we’re complete with the process, they are also re-bagged, double sealed, and put into clean cardboard. We then decontaminate the outside, just for added caution, with 70% ethanol.”

FEMA said it's a way to ease the burden on a strained supply.

“The state’s and locals are working very hard and very diligently," Taylor added, "They have resources of their own, but when their resources are exhausted, the federal government needs to step in and help them and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Masks can be decontaminated up to 20 times and Battelle's unit sterilizes about 10,000 a day.

To register a health care provider or first responding agency, visit Battelle's website.