Privacy protections outlined in new COVID-19 relief bill

Kansas will become a leader in protecting resident’s privacy during the pandemic says Attorney General Derek Schmidt in a release he sent Friday, June 5.

The new COVID-19 response bill approved by Legislature this week includes a new COVID-19 Contact Tracing Privacy Act that was previously recommended by the Attorney General, says the release.

“Contact tracing is a long-established method used by the public health community to identify and contain contagious and infectious diseases,” says Schmidt. “But the sheer scope and unregulated nature of contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic have left many Kansans concerned about the procedure and about how collected information may be used. With this new statute, Kansas will put in place enforceable statutory protections specifically to protect citizens’ privacy and civil liberties during COVID-19 contact tracing.”

The release states that contact tracing is how people are identified that may have been infected or recently come in contact with an individual that has tested positive for the virus. After a person has been identified they are then contacted to let them know that they need to self-quarantine.

Schmidt says that local governments across the state have been using the method to contain the spread of COVID-19 and until now a law has not been specifically put in place to protect residents. A proposal from Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security stated 100,000 contact tracers could be needed nation-wide. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that it plans to recruit 400 contact tracers as well as the ones deployed by local governments.

Schmidt says that until now there has been no regulation of the practice and legal disputes have already arisen in Kansas.

In May residents of Linn County sued the local government over its overly bearing contact tracing practices.

“This new legislation does not address every question,” said Schmidt, noting that the new law is temporary only through April 2021 to give the Legislature time for a more thorough, global review of how contact tracing should be regulated. “But at least this puts in place basic protections for civil liberties and privacy to replace the unregulated Wild West that otherwise was unfolding in COVID-19 contact tracing.”

Schmidt says that the provisions included in the new legislation are:

Participation in contact tracing must be voluntary, no one may be required to participate or forbidden from participating.

Contact tracing may not collect information via cellphone tracking and cannot the information collected using this method.

Information collected through contact tracing can only be used for contact tracing, confidential information must not be disclosed and must be safely destroyed when no longer needed.

Only specified information is allowed to be collected for contact tracing and must be established by the Secretary of Health and Environment through an open and transparent process.

The government may not require any third party to collect the data, third parties may only obtain this data via government channels with consent of both the third party and the person the information relates to, or with a warrant.

People that work as contact tracers are required to receive training and confirm that they are familiar with the privacy and civil liberties protections outline in the bill.

All violations of these provisions may result in civil or criminal penalties according to the AG’s Office.

“I commend the legislature for supporting this measure swiftly and in a bipartisan fashion,” says Schmidt. “In the coming months, Kansas needs a more thorough, in-depth review of how contact tracing should be regulated and our office stands ready to assist with that review. But for now, this stopgap law’s protections should give Kansans greater confidence that they are free to participate in contact tracing to help contain the spread of the virus, or not, as their best judgment may dictate, and that any information they provide must be kept confidential.”

