Price-gouging law in effect for Kansas

A Kansas law against price-gouging in a crisis is now in affect.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today the law is rarely invoked, but he wants to ensure people to not unjustifiably raise prices on good and services which might be in higher demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes things like food, lodging, and sanitary and cleaning supplies - like hand sanitizer.

Authorities will watch for increases 25 percent more than what goods and services were priced on March 11, or what other sellers are asking for the same items.