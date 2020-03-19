President pushing the FDA to fast-track new virus treatments

President Trump says he is ordering the FDA to fast-track the use of two drugs for sick patients, though the agency says it could still take months of clinical trials. More than 14,200 people have now tested positive in the U.S. and at least 187 have died. Experts warn those numbers will continue to spike as more people are tested.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans introduced emergency legislation to address the economic fallout from the outbreak. The third phase of the legislative response to the pandemic includes direct cash payments to many Americans. In California, Mayor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide order for residents to stay at home. The order will begin Thursday night.

The State Department told citizens who traveled abroad they should come home immediately or prepare to remain overseas. Italy now has the most coronavirus-related deaths, overtaking China, where the global outbreak started. A total of 3,405 people have died in Italy, and more than 3,100 in China, according to Johns Hopkins University.