President and doctor spar over unproven drug

President Donald Trump and the government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, publicly sparred Friday over whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with coronavirus. It was an extraordinary exchange on national television, from the podium at the White House briefing room.

Trump is optimistic that a drug now used for malaria can also be effective against the coronavirus. Fauci, who has spent his career working on infectious diseases from HIV to coronavirus, said only scientific study can show that the malaria drug is safe and effective against COVID-19.