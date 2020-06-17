President Trump says his team is working on a new stimulus package

President Donald Trump says his team is looking at a new stimulus package for American’s.

In a one-on-one with 13 NEWS Gray Washington D.C. Bureau Chief, Jacqueline Policastro, the President said he supports doing another one, but did not release what his plans are at this time.

“I would do that, and we expect to do that at some point in the very near future. We're coming up with some concepts now, and we expect it to be bipartisan. We think we're going to get it done,” said Mr. Trump.

The President and GOP leaders have not come up with a compromise on a second plan, yet. Their ideas have been focused on helping businesses struggling with a hint that a possible second package would cost around $2-trillion and some of it could help the manufacturing base.

Some proposals have been floated by Democrats, including $1,200 per eligible person and $6,000 max per family. Another plan calls for $2,000 per month until January 2021.

Also at issue is the current unemployment benefits, giving those unemployed an added $600 a week, is set to expire July 31.

Democrats proposed keeping the $600-a-week payments through January in a $3 trillion relief package that the House approved this month along party lines. Senate Republicans oppose that measure. They have expressed concern that the federal payments — which come on top of whatever unemployment aid a state provides — would discourage laid-off people from returning to jobs that pay less than their combined state and federal unemployment aid now does.

Some GOP Senators and Representatives have promoted a plan that would provide $450 a week for laid-off workers who return to their jobs, as a “back to work” bonus.

