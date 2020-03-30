President Trump approves Kansas disaster declaration

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster for the state of Kansas.

That declaration frees up Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020 and still going on today.

Governor Laura Kelly announced on Saturday that she had requested the Federal disaster declaration.

Federal funding will be made available to state. tribal and eligible local governments, along with certain private non-profit organizations for emergency measures for all areas in the state of Kansas impacted by the pandemic.

The White House says additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by Kansas and warranted by the federal government.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Paul Taylor as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.