Preliminary hearing begins Tuesday for Manhattan restaurant owner accused of child sex crimes

A preliminary hearing is set to begin Tuesday morning in Riley County District Court for the longtime owner of a Manhattan restaurant accused of more than 100 counts of child sexual abuse, KMAN Radio reports.

Robert Iacobellis, 61, the owner of Bob's Diner, was arrested Aug. 2, 2019, in connection with 130 counts of sex-related crimes involving three alleged victims, all under the age of 18, KMAN reports.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place over a six-year period.

The charges include 125 counts of aggravated indecent liberties, one count of aggravated indecent solicitation, three counts of criminal sodomy and one count of rape.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday with Riley County Judge William Malcolm presiding. The hearing is expected to continue into Wednesday.

Iacobellis is being held in the Riley County Jail.

KMAN says the hearing is continued from early April after coronavirus shutdowns resulted in a delay in Riley County District Court cases.