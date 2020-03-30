Prelim hearing for youth facing gun charges postponed

The preliminary hearing of an 18-year-old man charged with three felonies in connection with allegedly carrying a loaded AK-47 semiautomatic rifle when two Lawrence police officers arrested him in a Lawrence neighborhood has been postponed due to the shutdown of Kansas courts, a district attorney said Monday.

The preliminary hearing of Dayson Gage Kelley was scheduled to be on April 6.

On Monday, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson said a new date for the Kelley preliminary hearing hasn't been scheduled, but he expects the scheduling will be soon.

Kelley is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.

To block the spread of the coronavirus in courts, jury trials and the bulk of court hearings were shut down in Kansas courts as of March 18. Last week all jury trials in civil and criminal cases and which had been scheduled to start on March 18 or after were continued until further order by the chief justice of the Kansas Supreme Court.

A prosecutor normally has 150 days to bring a defendant to trial.

The Douglas County District Court is operating with minimal staff due to the shutdown.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Alice Walker is prosecuting the Kelley case, and attorney Jerry Wells is defending Kelley.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. on February 28 in a parking lot in the 500 block of S.W. 14th where two small groups of men were in a dispute.

Lawrence police said Kelley opened a car trunk and removed a rifle in front of officers before police ordered him to drop the firearm. The gunman didn't, but he dropped to the ground, police said, then got in his car.

Police took the man into custody after he exited the car.

The location of the incident is sandwiched between Massachusetts several blocks to the east and the University of Kansas campus to the west and is surrounded by student housing, bars and residential neighborhoods.

The 15th street location isn't far from 11th and Massachusetts, where two men and one woman were fatally shot in October 2017.

On August 1, 2019, Anthony Laron Roberts, was sentenced to two life terms for two counts of first-degree murder, 13 years and nine months for one count of second-degree murder, and five years and one month for one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Roberts was sentenced to consecutive terms. Roberts must serve at least 25 years in prison for each life term, a total of 50 years.