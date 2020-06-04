Prayer gathering to be held June 6

A time of prayer will be held in Topeka on Saturday, June 6, at 9:30 a.m.

The event will be held on the north side of the Capital on SW Van Buren and SW 8th St.

The public is invited to commune and grab coffee or brunch with others met at the event. The intention of the prayer event is to build deep relationships, pray for national leaders, city leaders, police, protesters and residents.

Attendees should split into groups of people they don’t know while the event will be closed and lead inn prayer by local leaders.

Organizers hope the event encourages people to build lasting relationships from the event.

