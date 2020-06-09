Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation sues federal government over use of CARES funds

The Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation is suing the federal government over their use of coronavirus relief funds.

They say the government allocated $8 billion from the CARES act to tribal governments, but does not have an accurate method to fairly distribute the funds.

They say the $4.8 billion that has already been distributed was done so without taking the tribe's citizenship numbers into account.

A restraining order has been filed for to keep the government from disbursing the remaining $3.2 billion until the Department of the Treasury has a plan to correct what the Prairie Band Potawatomie calls under-funding of tribes like theirs.