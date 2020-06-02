Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation reports first case of COVID-19

The Prairie Band Potawatomi reservation is reporting its first case of COVID-19.

“We knew it was only a matter of time, and I’m thankful our reservation has gone without incident until now. I am asking everyone, please protect yourself and others by continuing to practice social distancing and wear your mask,” says Joseph Rupnick, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Chairman.

Currently the Potawatomi Nation is in its third phase of reopening allowing access to most businesses and government buildings.

Testing occurred at the Prairie Band Health Center.

Health officials are urging anyone who is experiencing symptoms to call a health care provider. The National strongly encourages that people follow the health recommendations set forth by the KDHE and CDC.

