Prairie Band Casino and Resort sets official reopening date

The Prairie Band Casino and Resort announces the reopening of their Mayetta facility following its COVID-19 closure.

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has announced that the Prairie Band Casino and Resort will reopen its doors on Monday, June 15, says a release from the Nation.

According to the resort they are currently taking reservations for hotel stays and the RV Park for when the resort is fully operational, with a few exceptions, beginning Monday, June 15.

The resort says they expect slot machines and game tables to reopen the following Monday, June 22. They say that the bingo hall and hot tubs will remain closed.

The casino says that it will be operating 24/7, only two entrances will be available to the public: the hotel and bingo entrances on the north and northeast sides of the building.

The Nation has confirmed that there will be Plexiglas dividers to separate slot machines and that smoking will only be allowed in designated areas, while all guests and employees will be screened for temperature at the time of entry and must wear a protective face mask at all times on the property.

The Nation says that while federally recognized tribal-owned-and-operated casinos are exempt from the restrictions set by Governor Laura Kelly, Prairie Band Casino has chosen to wait before reopening its facilities in efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The casino says it is commited to reopening more safely than any other area casino.

For more information on the Prairie Band Resort and Casino’s reopening guidelines visit its website.

