Prairie Band Casino and Resort reopens with social distancing measures

Prairie Band Casino and Resort has reopened for 24/7 service with new safety precautions following the pandemic.

As of the June 15 reopening, two entrances are available to guests: the hotel and bingo on the north and northeast sides of the building.

Upon entry, guests and team members receive temperature checks and are required to wear facemasks

Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the the casino and other areas of the property.

Slot machines are also open to visitors; there are plexiglass dividers installed in between machines so players can stay safe during games.

Table games will reopen Monday June 22 with social distance protocols.

Bingo is temporarily closed.

To ensure social distancing is being followed by patrons, stickers are posted all throughout the floor.

Smoking is limited to designated areas.

The casino has also reopened Embers Bar and Grille to dine-in, with some tables closed for social distancing.

Longhouse Buffet, Three Fires Steakhouse and Premier Lounge are temporarily closed.

Workers are required to wear their masks at all times but guests do not have to wear masks inside the restaurant.

The resort and RV Park are both open and taking reservations; hot tubs are temporarily closed but the courtyard is open.

According to officials, a construction project at the resort site has continued throughout the time the casino and resort were closed .

Construction of additional rooms, an indoor and outdoor pool, conference rooms, fitness center and cabana are in progress with hope the project will be completed by the end of the year.

FireKeeper Golf Course, located across the street is also open.

