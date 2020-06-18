'Power Up' with Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills has hit the ground running with a new summer kit and plans for the fall program.

COVID-19 sidelined the spring 2020 in-person programming.

Girls on the Run moved to a virtual platform during the spring 2020 semester. The challenge brought new ideas for continuing to inspire girls to be healthy and confident.

“We really want to provide them with a programming option that really gives them the confidence and strengths that they can, to really have a voice, and speak out on the things that are really important to them.” Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, executive director, Candice McIntosh says.

They came up with “Power Up with Girls on the Run.” Families can have a kit mailed to their house. It includes 16 lessons that follow the Girls on the Run mission.

“There’s also an 8 week Physical Activity Guide that is actually can be used by the whole family or anybody in the home to use together and complete those activities together.” Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, program coordinator, Melissa Colby says.

Power Up is intended to keep girls active until the fall session starts. Girls on the Run already is planning to adapt to any COVID-19 restrictions still in place.

“Fall is molding out to be a beautiful fluid model to adapt to whatever our school districts within our communities have that they decide is good for their community.” Candice says.

“If you’re interested in your school or your community site and hosting girls on the run team, you could submit that application.” Melissa says.

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills also is taking applications for coaches to mentor young girls in communities across the Flint Hills.

“Just demonstrating care for themselves and also for others, and just empathy for other ideas and other concepts that may be navigating might be difficult.” Candice says.

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills serves 10 counties, including Clay, Cloud, Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley, Jackson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties in Kansas. More information on ‘Power Up’ kits, volunteer opportunities, and applying to host a team in your community visit GOTR of the Flint Hills.