Pottawatomie County closes dining in restaurants

Add Pottawatomie County to the growing list of counties that are closing restaurants to dine-in customers.

The move comes Friday after nearby Riley County announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Besides closing restaurant lobbies, Pottawatomie County officials are prohibiting public gatherings of 10 or more people whether indoors or outdoors, effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and continuing until at least April 4.

Pottawatomie County remains without any positive COVID-19 cases.

However, as Riley County and Pottawatomie County share portions of Manhattan and serve many of the same citizens, Pott County is following the restrictions issued by Riley County.

Restaurants may still provide carry-out, delivery and drive through services.

Medical facilities will remain open and private indoor gatherings will continue to be allowed.