Pottawatomie County announces plans for Phase 1.5

Pottawatomie County community offices will be open Monday, May 18, by appointment only.

Any person who needs to conduct business should contact the relevant department to schedule an appointment.

Appointments may be scheduled here.

The office are expected to open to the public fully on Monday, June 1.

Any person calling for an appointment will be asked a number of questions regarding their travels and potential exposure to COVID-19 before scheduling the appointment.

Upon arrival screenings will be done to ensure access remains safe for everyone.

All residents are encouraged to contact Pottawatomie County officials by phone or email. Residents may also visit their website.

Governor Kelly announced yesterday, Thursday, May 14, that Kansas will move into Phase 1.5 of her plan to reopen Kansas. Phase 1.5 goes into effect across the state on Monday, May 18, and is expected to last until Sunday, May 31.

Pottawatomie County expects to follow each phase of the Governor’s plan going forward.

